79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Woman raped while out on bike ride in St. Tammany Parish

1 hour 35 minutes 25 seconds ago Tuesday, July 06 2021 Jul 6, 2021 July 06, 2021 4:00 PM July 06, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

SLIDELL - A woman was attacked and sexually assaulted while riding her bicycle on the Fourth of July.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said the 64-year-old Slidell woman told deputies the assault happened around 6 p.m. while on a bike ride in the Lacombe area.

Deputies arrested Rene Murrell of Lacombe and booked him into the St. Tammany Parish Jail Tuesday for first-degree rape and resisting arrest.

Trending News

Deputies are still investigating the case.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days