Woman raped while out on bike ride in St. Tammany Parish
SLIDELL - A woman was attacked and sexually assaulted while riding her bicycle on the Fourth of July.
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said the 64-year-old Slidell woman told deputies the assault happened around 6 p.m. while on a bike ride in the Lacombe area.
Deputies arrested Rene Murrell of Lacombe and booked him into the St. Tammany Parish Jail Tuesday for first-degree rape and resisting arrest.
Deputies are still investigating the case.
