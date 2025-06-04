Woman moves from one disaster to another; mobile home a moldy mess

PRAIRIEVILLE - A mobile home nightmare one woman has lived in for several years. Vickie Carter has kept in touch with 2 On Your Side about her experience and feels like someone took advantage of her from the start. Nearly four years later, Carter has grown frustrated, fearing there is no one available to help.

"We're just living in unsatisfactory conditions," Carter said.

There is a long list of problems that she has been keeping tabs on ever since her mobile home was dropped off at her lot in Prairieville in 2021. She bought it brand new from True Homes of Walker with the help of a Restore Louisiana grant.

"Mold is growing everywhere," she said.

There is so much mold, that she mitigates with spray. It's a daily chore that she can't afford to skip. The mold started soon after she took occupancy, exasperated by a leaking HVAC. She has received several quotes to fix the problem, one reaching as high as $20,000.

"It's been like that just getting worse over time," she said.

The floor dips in several spots, her backdoor remains ajar, and the front door gets stuck.

"One time we got stuck in here we had to call the fire department to help us out," said Carter.

The plumbing has issues, too. Carter's dishwasher arrived with an electrical issue and she doesn't use it. Some of her lights don't work, there are cracks in the ceiling and water leaks from the roof. Finishes like trim remain incomplete.

Carter first reached out to 2 On Your Side in 2021, soon after the mobile home was delivered. It sat incomplete for weeks, closed with a tarp. True Homes of Walker told 2 On Your Side at that time the issues weren't their fault, insisting the problems originated with the manufacturer and transport.

"We have been working with Ms. Carter's attorney to resolve this matter, due to the ongoing legal matter we cannot comment further," said Bret Whitehead of True Homes.

The manufacturer, Cappaert Manufactured Housing in Mississippi, is closed and filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Carter retained a lawyer in 2022 to help her out. So far, that process has continued far longer than she was anticipating.

"I have no kind of satisfaction," she said.

Carter owns the land the mobile home sits, on but is still making payments on the house. She isn't sure how much longer she will be able to stay there with her two asthmatic daughters.

Attorney Timothy Carter, who is representing Vickie Carter, confirms there are ongoing discussions and parties are working to resolve the matter and come to an agreement.