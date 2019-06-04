Woman killed in fiery overnight crash in Livingston Parish

HOLDEN - Authorities say a woman was killed in a Monday night crash.

Shortly after 10 p.m. troopers with Louisiana State Police began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on LA 1036 north of LA 441 in Livingston Parish. The crash took the life of 47-year-old Peggy Hebert.

The initial investigation revealed that the crash occurred as Hebert was driving a 2003 Ford Expedition eastbound on LA 1036. For unknown reasons, the vehicle ran off the roadway to the right. After leaving the roadway, the Ford Expedition went into a ditch and struck a tree.

After striking the tree, the vehicle caught fire.

Hebert suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. Impairment is unknown at this time. An autopsy and toxicology report will be completed by the coroner's office.

Authorities say the crash remains under investigation.