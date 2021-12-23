Woman killed in Denham Springs wreck Thursday morning

DENHAM SPRINGS - A woman who failed to yield at a stop sign was hit by another driver and died Thursday morning.

State Police said 42-year-old Cassandra Womack fo Baton Rouge was driving on Eden Church Road around 11 a.m. when she failed to yield at a stop sign before entering Highway 1026.

When Womack pulled out into the road, a truck traveling on the highway hit Womack's driver's side door. Womack was wearing her seatbelt but later died from her injuries in a hospital.

The driver of the truck suffered minor injuries.