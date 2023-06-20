Woman killed in crash with bulldozer on Interstate 55

AMITE - A two-vehicle crash involving a bulldozer claimed the life of a Denham Springs resident Friday evening.

According to State Police, the crash occurred around 6:30 p.m. on Interstate 55 near Amite.

The crash took the life of 55-year-old Deanna Lawson, State Police said.

Through the initial investigation, State Police believe the crash occurred as James Lockhart, 48, was attempting to move a Cat DC5K Bulldozer from the center median to a "lowboy" semi-trailer, which was parked on the right northbound shoulder of Interstate 55.

As Lockhart entered the right northbound lane, his Bulldozer was hit on the right side by a 2007 Saturn Ion driven by Lawson, according to State Police.

Lawson suffered fatal injuries in the crash, State Police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene by the Tangipahoa Parish Coroner's Office.

Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in the crash. Standard blood samples were taken from Lawson. Lockhart's voluntary breath sample showed no amount of alcohol present, according to State Police.

Lockhart was cited for careless operation, State Police said.

An investigation into the crash is currently underway, and any additional findings will be sent to the Tangipahoa Parish District Attorney's Office.