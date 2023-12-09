70°
Woman killed in car crash along I-10 in Metairie

1 hour 29 minutes 42 seconds ago Saturday, December 09 2023 Dec 9, 2023 December 09, 2023 6:15 PM December 09, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

METAIRIE - A New Orleans woman was killed in a car crash late Saturday morning while driving along I-10 in Metairie. 

State Police said 34-year-old Brittany M. Delpit was driving along I-10 and taking the exit onto Causeway Boulevard around 11 a.m. on Saturday when she ran into a guard rail and spun out into oncoming traffic. 

Troopers said a mini-bus with 17 passengers hit Delpit's car. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Several passengers from the mini-bus were taken to a hospital for minor injuries. 

