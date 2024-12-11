48°
Latest Weather Blog
Franklin Police looking for shooting suspect wanted for attempted murder
FRANKLIN - The Franklin Police Department is searching for a man wanted for attempted second degree murder after a shooting around Lee Charles Street Tuesday.
Cordell Johnson, Jr., is wanted for two counts of attempted second degree murder alongside two counts each of illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, aggravated criminal damage to property, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies, and illegal possession of stolen firearms.
Trending News
Anyone with information is urged to reach out to the Franklin Police Department at (337) 828-1716.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police arrest man accused of killing 8-year-old boy, injuring his siblings in...
-
2une In Previews: The Nutcracker with Tri-Parish Ballet
-
$12 billion AI data center being built in West Feliciana Parish; first...
-
Surrounding city leaders reflect on Sid Edwards Mayor-President win
-
Judge won't force BESE to add Impact Charter School contract renewal to...
Sports Video
-
Southern men's basketball gets fourth win in a row after defeating Lindsey...
-
LSU loses another skill player to the transfer portal
-
Seven LSU Tigers make 2024 All-SEC Football teams
-
LSU men and women pick up wins on the hardwood
-
Southern women's basketball gets first win of the season over Southern at...