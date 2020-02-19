Latest Weather Blog
Woman killed after being run over at New Orleans Nyx parade
NEW ORLEANS- A woman was run over and killed by a float Wednesday evening in New Orleans.
The incident occurred near Magazine Street and Valence around 8:00 p.m. during the Krewe of Nyx parade.
The parade began in uptown around 6:15 p.m. and consisted of 44 floats. The parade stopped at the point of the accident.
Bystanders say the woman was facing away from the float before she was hit and people were screaming for help, children crying.
The incident occurred near the middle of the 44-float lineup.
WWL-TV reporter Katie Moore posted a video of the scene on her Twitter.
Somber scene once the crowd cleared after a woman was run over and killed by a Nyx float #BeOn4 pic.twitter.com/7w7F97oWk2— Katie Moore (@katiecmoore) February 20, 2020
The parade will be rerouted due to the fatal accident, now going from Bordeaux to Camp, then to Cadiz, and back on the original route.
This is a developing story. More details to come.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
'I do' at the zoo: Baton Rouge Zoo will now host weddings
-
New proposal would allow surveillance cameras in special needs classes
-
More than a dozen alleged drug dealers arrested in 8-month investigation
-
Abandoned horse left to die, found burned in vacant Baton Rouge city...
-
Local business shows off 'fishy' take on Mardi Gras delicacy