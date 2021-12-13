66°
Woman injured in fire Monday morning in BR

BATON ROUGE - A kitchen fire injured the resident of a home in Baton Rouge around lunchtime Monday.

Firefighters said they were called to a fire on North 25th Street after a person left a pot on the stove, sparking the fire.  The person in the home had trouble getting out alone and neighbors rushed into the smoke-filled home to help evacuate the woman. 

Firefighters said when they arrived on the scene, the good Samaritans had helped the woman to a doorway where firefighters pulled her out of the home.

The unidentified woman was taken to the hospital. 

