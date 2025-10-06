Latest Weather Blog
Woman indicted on negligent homicide charges; allegedly dropped nursing home patient, AG's office says
BATON ROUGE — A former nursing home assistant was indicted on negligent homicide charges after she allegedly dropped a patient from a hydraulic lift, Attorney General Liz Murrill's office said Monday.
Diamond Johnson, 34, of Zachary, was indicted by a grand jury for negligent homicide on Oct. 2, the AG's office said.
She was accused of killing a patient at Jefferson Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on June 14, 2024. According to Murrill's office, Johnson was moving the patient from a chair to her bed using a hydraulic lift with a sling. The patient slipped out of the sling and landed on the feet of the lift.
The AG's office said the patient was unresponsive for 40 minutes and resuscitation efforts failed.
Johnson was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.
