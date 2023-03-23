69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Woman hurt in shooting on Lorraine Street Thursday morning

Thursday, March 23 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A woman was injured in a reported shooting on Lorraine Street Thursday morning, according to police. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting around 7:15 a.m.. 

No further information was immediately available. 

