Woman hurt in shooting on Lorraine Street Thursday morning

42 minutes 41 seconds ago Thursday, March 23 2023 Mar 23, 2023 March 23, 2023 8:57 AM March 23, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A woman was injured in a reported shooting on Lorraine Street Thursday morning, according to police. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting around 7:15 a.m.. 

No further information was immediately available. 

