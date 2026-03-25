Woman hurt after domestic incident turns into shooting on S. Acadian Thruway

BATON ROUGE - One person was hurt after a shooting took place on S. Acadian Thruway Tuesday night, according to Baton Rouge Police.

The reported shooting took place in the 200 block of S. Acadian Thruway near North Blvd.

A woman was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to BRPD.

A witness told New 2 he heard around 7 gun shots fired followed by a female screaming.

Police believe the shooting was the result of a domestic incident.