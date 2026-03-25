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Woman hurt after domestic incident turns into shooting on S. Acadian Thruway
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BATON ROUGE - One person was hurt after a shooting took place on S. Acadian Thruway Tuesday night, according to Baton Rouge Police.
The reported shooting took place in the 200 block of S. Acadian Thruway near North Blvd.
A woman was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to BRPD.
A witness told New 2 he heard around 7 gun shots fired followed by a female screaming.
Police believe the shooting was the result of a domestic incident.
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