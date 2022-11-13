Woman freed from wreckage, airlifted to hospital after car crashed through roof of Zachary home

ZACHARY - Emergency responders were able to free a woman from a car after it crashed through the roof of a Zachary home.

The Zachary Police Department said the crash happened around 5:22 p.m. on Rita Street. Police said they believe the woman crashed into a ditch and a tree before her car went airborne and struck the home, crashing through the attic.

Photos and video show the mangled car lodged in the roof of the home upside down. The car tore through the roof and the living room wall, and broken glass and insulation are seen littered across the home.

Barbara Baudouin lives across the street from the house. She says she heard the crash from her home.

"We heard a loud noise, so we knew something ran into something. He looked up and down the street and didn't see anything, and then another neighbor yells, 'it's on top of the house,'" Baudouin said.

Police said two children, a 13-year-old and an 8-year-old, were inside the house at the time and were not hurt.

Fire officials said around 6:30 p.m. the woman was rescued from the wreckage and was being taken to a hospital via emergency helicopter. Her current condition is unknown, but authorities said she was conscious at the time of the rescue.

Officials say they're trying to determine if the woman had a medical emergency while driving that caused the accident.

Witnesses said the car seemed to be driving upwards of 80 miles per hour before crashing into the ditch.

This is a developing story.