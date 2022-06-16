90°
Latest Weather Blog
Woman fatally shot man who pulled gun on her during fight
BATON ROUGE - A man was fatally shot after he allegedly struck a woman multiple times during a fight in a Baton Rouge neighborhood.
According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened Wednesday at a home on Glen Echo Drive.
Witnesses told sheriff's deputies that Garry Thomas, 22, was in a fight with the woman and struck her multiple times before he pulled out a gun. At that point, investigators believe the woman fired multiple shots at Thomas.
The department said Thursday morning that Thomas died from his injuries.
Trending News
The sheriff's office has not said whether the two knew one another or if anyone will face charges.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Deputies raid St. Gabriel police chief's home and office after evidence goes...
-
Louisiana lawmakers resume work on remapping House districts
-
Saints safety Chauncey Gardner Johnson believes defense should get some more respect
-
Bail bondsman jailed for posting fraudulent bonds in Baton Rouge
-
Saharan dust causing respiratory issues for many as wind carries through Louisiana
Sports Video
-
Saints safety Chauncey Gardner Johnson believes defense should get some more respect
-
Saints expecting a big step by linebacker Pete Werner in year 2
-
The Saints are prepared for the uncertainty surrounding star Alvin Kamara
-
Zion Williamson says he's committed to Pelicans, expected to accept max offer
-
SAINTS: Vet QB Andy Dalton could serve as valuable backup if Winston...