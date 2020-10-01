68°
Woman fatally shot by police officer in Minneapolis after calling 911
MINNEAPOLIS - A Minnesota police chief says she's asked for a fast investigation into the death of an Australian woman who was shot by police.
Minneapolis police Chief Janee Harteau says the death of Justine Damond is tragic. The 40-year-old Damond was shot to death Saturday night by responding officers shortly after family members say she called 911 to report a possible assault.
Local media have identified the officer who shot and killed Damond as Mohamed Noor.
Harteau said Monday that she has "many of the same questions" as Damond's family and community members are asking about the shooting. She says that's why she immediately asked for an outside investigation.
The two officers involved did not have their body cameras turned on at the time.
