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Woman dies after being struck by a train in Baldwin

1 hour 8 minutes 22 seconds ago Wednesday, June 10 2026 Jun 10, 2026 June 10, 2026 1:57 PM June 10, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BALDWIN — A woman died Wednesday afternoon after she was struck by a train in Baldwin, a spokesperson for Acadian Ambulance said.

The woman was taken to Franklin's Riverbend Hospital and was in critical condition.

By 2 p.m., the woman had been pronounced dead, Acadian added. 

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