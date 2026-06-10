92°
Latest Weather Blog
Woman dies after being struck by a train in Baldwin
BALDWIN — A woman died Wednesday afternoon after she was struck by a train in Baldwin, a spokesperson for Acadian Ambulance said.
The woman was taken to Franklin's Riverbend Hospital and was in critical condition.
By 2 p.m., the woman had been pronounced dead, Acadian added.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Work on new May Street bridge ramps up this week as crews...
-
Student hurt in second shooting at Baker High School since Monday, campus...
-
EBRSO: Man booked for contraband after marijuana found in underwear while being...
-
Global Wildlife Center celebrates milestones, birthdays all month long
-
NASA unveils Artemis III astronauts to test technology for a future moon...