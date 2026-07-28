Ponchatoula man sentenced to 30 years following connection to fentanyl overdose

AMITE - A Ponchatoula man has been sentenced for the death of a 27-year-old who overdosed on fentanyl.

On July 20, Trystan C. McMillion, 28, was sentenced to serve 30 years of hard labor in Louisiana Department of Corrections for his role in the early 2024 death of a Hammond man.

On Jan. 30, 2024, local law enforcement responded to a call where the victim was found dead in his apartment. Police recognized the signs of a drug overdose and contacted the DEA New Orleans Field Division and the Fentanyl Overdose Response Team.

The teams were able to trace the fentanyl directly to McMillion. On Aug. 5, law enforcement arrested and charged him with second-degree murder.

Prosecutors allowed McMillion to plead guilty to manslaughter.

“The successful prosecution of this case underscores the vital strength of our multi-agency task forces,” DEA Special Agent in Charge John P. Scott said in a prepared statement. “Through the FORT initiative, we break down jurisdictional boundaries to hold drug traffickers accountable at every level. We stand with the victim’s family and remain resolute in our mission to dismantle the networks spreading this poison across Louisiana.”