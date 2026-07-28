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INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: 3 patients at Feliciana Forensic Unit made weapons from water fountain in failed escape attempt
JACKSON — Three patients at the Feliciana Forensic Unit broke off part of a water fountain and made weapons in a failed attempt to escape the Jackson facility, deputies told the WBRZ Investigative Unit on Tuesday.
The incident happened Monday night, East Feliciana Parish deputies added, noting that deputies and staff from the nearby Dixon Correctional Institute were called to subdue the patients and establish a perimeter at the psychiatric hospital, which is located on the Eastern Louisiana Mental Health System's campus in Jackson.
After repeated requests for comment, the Louisiana Department of Health did not provide a statement regarding the incident.
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Earlier this week, the WBRZ Investigative Unit reported that a patient escaped from the Eastern Louisiana Mental Health System in Jackson.
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