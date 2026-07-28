New arrest documents detail moments before fatal shooting at Florida Boulevard apartment complex

BATON ROUGE — Arrest documents obtained by WBRZ show new details in the July 7 killing of Qwaviez Hamilton at a Florida Boulevard apartment complex.

Hamilton, 22, was found dead in a stairwell at Mirage Villa Apartments, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. On July 22, Baton Rouge Police arrested Jordan Edwards in connection with Hamilton's death.

According to newly acquired arrest records, surveillance footage shows Edwards going down the stairs and out of frame into the parking lot while trying to hide from the camera. Minutes later, Hamilton walks down the same stairs and into the parking lot, also out of frame.

That's when gunshots rang out, police said, and Hamilton ran back into frame and "can be heard falling on the stairwell."

According to an arrest affidavit, officers watched more surveillance video from nearby businesses to track Edwards as he got into a white Chrysler 300 with three other passengers and fled to a parking lot along Greenwell Springs Road.

When questioned by police, the affidavit says, Edwards said he did not know if he owned a white Chrysler 300 and denied owning a firearm, despite officers finding ammunition in his pockets.

Edwards was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on second-degree murder and obstruction of justice charges.