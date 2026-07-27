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Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy pushes Congress to act on Social Security
BATON ROUGE — Outgoing Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy is calling on Congress to act on Social Security.
Cassidy said he has been working on a plan he calls the "Big Idea," which he says would use growth in the American economy to help Social Security and increase benefits for some people.
"I am working to get this done by the end of my term," Cassidy said.
The republican senator said Dick Durbin, D-Illinois, has been a "good partner" in the process.
"If Congress is going to do right by the American people, we need to make tough decisions," Cassidy said. "This is one of those tough decisions. Don't keep ducking it because it's easier to duck it."
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Cassidy will finish serving his second six-year term in January.
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