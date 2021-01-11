Woman claims self-defense in face of attempted murder charge

Image: BRPD

BATON ROUGE - Police reported the arrest of a woman on attempted murder charges after she was accused of stabbing a man during an argument.

49-year-old Betty Canada was booked on an attempted second degree murder charge after she was taken into custody Wednesday.

Investigators say Canada was engaged in an argument with the victim that carried on as they returned to the victim’s house on Cannon Street. Canada told police that the man she was arguing with struck her in the face with an open hand before threatening to kill her, prompting her to act in self-defense.

As he threatened her, Canada said the victim started to reach for a weapon in his pocket, so she stabbed him in the side with a knife. She also said she hit the man with a metal pipe.

A witness at the scene confirmed that the man had been hit with a pipe, but the individual was not aware of a stabbing taking place.