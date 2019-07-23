Woman charged with attempted murder after stabbing victim in the chest

BATON ROUGE- Deputies arrested a woman accused of stabbing a man earlier this month.

At approximately 2 a.m. on July 7, authorities were called to investigate a stabbing that happened at a residence on Lanier Drive. According to the arrest report, a 25-year-old male victim was stabbed by a woman identified as Nychelle Martin.

Authorities say Martin arrived at the residence unexpectedly and discovered that the victim "was in the company of another female." Martin left the residence but later returned armed with a knife.

Martin allegedly stabbed the victim in the chest. He was taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle.

Authorities arrested Martin and charged her with attempted second-degree murder and battery.