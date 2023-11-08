Woman caught in congestion from prior crash dies after being rear-ended

IBERIA PARISH - A multi-vehicle crash on Highway 90 Tuesday night killed a woman from Breaux Bridge, state police say.

The crash happened on Highway 90 westbound at around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. State police said Cotura Roy, 52, was stopped on the highway, caught in congestion from a crash earlier in the evening. A Chevrolet Silverado behind her failed to stop and crashed into Roy's vehicle, pushing it forward into the car in front of her.

Roy, despite wearing a seatbelt, was fatally injured in the crash. She died on the scene.

While toxicology samples were collected from all drivers, impairment was not suspected to be a factor.