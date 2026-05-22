17-year-old arrested on principal to murder charge in deadly robbery at Coursey apartment complex

BATON ROUGE — A 17-year-old was arrested Thursday for his alleged role in the robbery and fatal shooting of Darby Marmillion, 19, at an apartment complex along Coursey Boulevard.

De'Aries Taylor, 17, is accused of driving Brandon Lewis, 16, to City Heights Apartments on April 2 to buy vape pens from Marmillion.

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, Lewis got into Marmillion's car and robbed her of the vape pens at gunpoint before shooting her and leaving the area. Marmillion was taken to a hospital, where she later died.

On Thursday, deputies arrested Taylor on charges of principal to first-degree murder, principal to armed robbery and contributing to the delinquency of juveniles. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

According to an arrest affidavit, investigators found phone records that show Taylor agreeing to pick Lewis up for the arranged meeting.

Lewis was arrested days after the shooting and booked into the Juvenile Detention Facility on charges of first-degree murder, armed robbery, illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile, and obstruction of justice. He will be tried as an adult.