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Wednesday morning pursuit on La. 621 in Ascension Parish ends after suspect crashes vehicle

1 hour 50 minutes 24 seconds ago Friday, May 22 2026 May 22, 2026 May 22, 2026 9:35 AM May 22, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES — A Wednesday morning pursuit involving troopers from the Louisiana State Police ended with a suspect in the hospital. 

According to the Louisiana State Police, troopers attempted to stop a vehicle on La. 621 near K C Road in  Ascension Parish for a seatbelt violation shortly after 9:30 a.m. 

Troopers said the driver, identified as 40-year-old Donald Lassetter of Prairieville, led them on a pursuit, which ended when he crashed his vehicle.

Lassetter was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries and will be booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on several charges, including aggravated flight from an officer, possession of schedule IV drugs, suspended license for prior offenses, no seatbelt, no insurance, open container, switched license plate, failure to register vehicle, reckless operation and possession of drug paraphernalia upon his release.

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