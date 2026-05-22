Wednesday morning pursuit on La. 621 in Ascension Parish ends after suspect crashes vehicle

GONZALES — A Wednesday morning pursuit involving troopers from the Louisiana State Police ended with a suspect in the hospital.

According to the Louisiana State Police, troopers attempted to stop a vehicle on La. 621 near K C Road in Ascension Parish for a seatbelt violation shortly after 9:30 a.m.

Troopers said the driver, identified as 40-year-old Donald Lassetter of Prairieville, led them on a pursuit, which ended when he crashed his vehicle.

Lassetter was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries and will be booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on several charges, including aggravated flight from an officer, possession of schedule IV drugs, suspended license for prior offenses, no seatbelt, no insurance, open container, switched license plate, failure to register vehicle, reckless operation and possession of drug paraphernalia upon his release.