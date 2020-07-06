Woman catching drivers on flooded street arrested after threatening tirade with bat, gun

BATON ROUGE – Emotions swelled as swollen streets turned to streams Monday amid torrential rainfall, leading to the arrest of a woman who appeared to be caught on video attacking a vehicle driving through rising water.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to complaints of the woman hitting a family’s pickup with a bat and threatening them with a gun Monday.

The incident happened at the corner of Confederate Ave. and Chattanooga Drive in Shenandoah.

The neighborhood experienced street flooding amid 3-4 inches of rain before lunchtime Monday.

Nerves have been on edge in the four years following the August 2016 flood and people across the area were worried as they watched ditches fill and flood streets and yards Monday morning.

A block away from where the incident happened, a WBRZ viewer shared images of water up to the bumper of a garbage truck on its Monday morning run.

The sheriff’s office said it arrested the woman seen on the video yielding the bat and gun.

Bridgette Digerolamo, 38, was charged with criminal damage to property and aggravated assault with a firearm.

Sheriff's deputies said Digerolamo yelled to the family of three in the truck to "Turn the f*** around, you're causing my house to flood" before going inside and returning to the yard with the gun and yelled: "You better move."

When questioned, the deputy said Digerolamo responded, "I was in fear of my life, and my child's life, I want an attorney."

