Woman arrested months after deadly wreck, was driving with suspended license
KILLIAN - A woman has been charged months after a deadly wreck that happened over the summer.
On Friday, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said Kelli Lemoine was arrested on charges related to the July 18 crash on the Killian Bridge.
Investigators determined Lemoine lost control of her vehicle and crossed into the opposing lane, striking another vehicle. The driver of that vehicle, 34-year-old Brittany Costello, was killed in the crash.
Lemoine was booked on charges of vehicular homicide, reckless operation and driving under suspension. She has since been released on bond.
