77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Woman arrested months after deadly wreck, was driving with suspended license

2 hours 47 minutes 28 seconds ago Friday, October 15 2021 Oct 15, 2021 October 15, 2021 6:36 PM October 15, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

KILLIAN - A woman has been charged months after a deadly wreck that happened over the summer.

On Friday, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said Kelli Lemoine was arrested on charges related to the July 18 crash on the Killian Bridge. 

Investigators determined Lemoine lost control of her vehicle and crossed into the opposing lane, striking another vehicle. The driver of that vehicle, 34-year-old Brittany Costello, was killed in the crash.

Trending News

Lemoine was booked on charges of vehicular homicide, reckless operation and driving under suspension. She has since been released on bond. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days