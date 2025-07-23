Woman arrested for providing alleged shooter with gun used in April Amazon Fulfillment Center shooting

BATON ROUGE — A woman was arrested after she allegedly provided a shooter with a gun and a way to escape following a shooting at an Amazon Fulfillment Center in April.

Amyri Ross, 19, is accused of bringing Carlgene Nash, 18, a black bag with a gun that was used to shoot Daylon Anthony at the Amazon Facility

After the shooting, Ross allegedly drove the shooter away from the scene and did not attempt to give aid or call for help for the victim.

Ross was arrested and charged with one count of accessories after the fact and one count of second-degree murder.