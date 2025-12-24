69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Winners of Miss Festival of the Bonfires, Teen Miss Festival of the Bonfires speak with WBRZ

3 hours 7 minutes 11 seconds ago Wednesday, December 24 2025 Dec 24, 2025 December 24, 2025 3:37 PM December 24, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. JAMES PARISH - Ahead of Christmas Eve's Festival of the Bonfires, the winners of of Miss Festival of the Bonfires and Teen Miss Festival of the Bonfires spoke with WBRZ.

Miss Festival of the Bonfires Bryleigh Sutherland said when she won, she was "honestly so shocked," saying the title was special to her and her family; Teen Miss Festival of the Bonfires Demi Deslatte echoed the sentiment.

Trending News

The bonfires on the levee will be lit at 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days