Winners of Miss Festival of the Bonfires, Teen Miss Festival of the Bonfires speak with WBRZ

ST. JAMES PARISH - Ahead of Christmas Eve's Festival of the Bonfires, the winners of of Miss Festival of the Bonfires and Teen Miss Festival of the Bonfires spoke with WBRZ.

Miss Festival of the Bonfires Bryleigh Sutherland said when she won, she was "honestly so shocked," saying the title was special to her and her family; Teen Miss Festival of the Bonfires Demi Deslatte echoed the sentiment.

The bonfires on the levee will be lit at 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve.