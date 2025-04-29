Latest Weather Blog
Man killed in shooting at Cortana Amazon facility
BATON ROUGE - A man was killed in a shooting just outside the doors of the Amazon Fulfillment Center on Cortana Place late Monday night.
Sources told WBRZ that the shooting was a result of a disagreement between two Amazon employees. They said it happened around 11:15 p.m. after the night shift had gone on break, starting at 11 p.m. Employee Dylan Anthony was killed, family told WBRZ.
Sources said that as soon as the gunshots were heard, managers told employees to run. Both Baton Rouge Police officers and East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s deputies responded to the facility shortly before 11:30 p.m. No one other than law enforcement was permitted to enter the facility after midnight.
Employees waited until after 1 a.m. to get their vehicles out of the parking lot. By 2:30 a.m., the facility was still shut down.
WBRZ will be following developments during 2une In on Tuesday.
