Woman arrested for attempted murder after shooting into car with one-year-old inside
BATON ROUGE - Detectives arrested a woman months after she allegedly shot at three other people, including a one-year-old child.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, investigators were called to a hospital on May 8 to speak with one of the victims, who said she was having pains after having to jump over a fence to avoid being shot at by Diamond White, 23.
Arrest documents said the victim was helping her god-sister move some belongings from her home on Rhus Fringe Drive off Old Hammond Highway on May 4. Also with them was the victim's cousin and one-year-old daughter. The victim said that her god-sister got into a fight with White which led to White pulling out a gun and shooting at them.
The woman also told police that when she told White there was a small child in her car, White reportedly walked up to the back window and fired two shots through it.
Additionally, the woman provided a recording of the incident, which detectives said matched her account of the event.
No one was injured in the shooting.
White was arrested Monday for three counts of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property, and illegal use of weapons. Her bond was set at $156,000.
