Woman arrested for arson after July fire on N. 36 Street

BATON ROUGE - Vanessa R. Mckinnis, 43, has been arrested after intentionally setting a building on fire for the insurance payoff.

Fire Investigators with the Baton Rouge Fire Department arrested Mckinnis Thursday night for a fire that took place in the 1500 block of N. 36 Street on July 21, 2021.

She has been charged with aggravated arson with intent to defraud.