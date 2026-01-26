32°
Woman arrested for allegedly stabbing Wilson Police assistant chief
WILSON - A woman was arrested Monday for allegedly stabbing the Wilson Police assistant chief.
The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office said Assistant Chief Tyronne Lamarcus “TK” Kilbourne, Jr., was stabbed shortly after 3 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 23.
Wilson Police Chief Kenneth Stewart told WBRZ that Kilbourne was stabbed once in the chest and once in the back.
The sheriff's office said Kilbourne was stabbed by either a former or current girlfriend who caught him in bed with another woman.
Deputies arrested 47-year-old Tameka Rachelle Armstead for one count of battery of a dating partner and aggravated assault of a dating partner.
Bond has not been set.
