Woman arrested for allegedly stabbing Wilson Police assistant chief

WILSON - A woman was arrested Monday for allegedly stabbing the Wilson Police assistant chief.

The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office said Assistant Chief Tyronne Lamarcus “TK” Kilbourne, Jr., was stabbed shortly after 3 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 23.

Wilson Police Chief Kenneth Stewart told WBRZ that Kilbourne was stabbed once in the chest and once in the back.

The sheriff's office said Kilbourne was stabbed by either a former or current girlfriend who caught him in bed with another woman.

Deputies arrested 47-year-old Tameka Rachelle Armstead for one count of battery of a dating partner and aggravated assault of a dating partner.

Bond has not been set.