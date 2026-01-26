32°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
18-year-old shot in argument over basketball game dies in hospital, charges upgraded for man arrested

1 hour 36 minutes 57 seconds ago Monday, January 26 2026 Jan 26, 2026 January 26, 2026 4:38 PM January 26, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

ST. GEORGE - An 18-year-old who was shot in an argument during a basketball game died, sources confirmed to WBRZ. 

The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner said Christopher Joe, 18, passed away from his injuries. 

Joe was shot on Thursday evening around 8:15 at Grace Life Fellowship Church. He was taken to a hospital, where he died. 

Suspected shooter, 51-year-old Lee Andrew Johnson, was taken into custody in Livingston Parish and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for attempted second-degree murder.

His charges were upgraded to second-degree murder on Monday. 

