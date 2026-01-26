Latest Weather Blog
Capital-area government and organizations announce plans to reopen on Tuesday
BATON ROUGE — Local governments and organizations began announcing plans to reopen on Tuesday following Monday's closures due to weather concerns.
The following governments and organizations have announced plans to reopen:
- Ascension Parish government will return to normal operations
- Donaldsonville City Hall
- Gonzales City Hall will reopen at 9 a.m.
- Livingston Parish government offices will reopen at 10 a.m.
- West Baton Rouge Parish government will return to normal business hours
In addition to the reopenings, Waste Pro will run Monday's trash pickup route on Tuesday. For the remainder of the week, service will be one route day behind, with Friday's route being completed on Saturday.
Livingston Parish Clerk of Court has also cancelled Jury Duty on Tuesday.
