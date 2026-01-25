Baton Rouge vegan restaurant closes following owner's passing

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge restaurant Veganish Vibes announced it will be closing following the passing of Owner NaQuellar "Nikki" Martin-Thompson.

The 43-year-old mother and wife passed away on Jan. 16, 2026. Her restaurant won the 225 Award for Best Vegan Restaurant in Baton Rouge.

"Veganish Vibes BR thanks you for your continued love and support," a social media post read. "Please keep her husband, children, her entire family and the Veganish Vibes BR family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."