LDWF agents rescue boaters, stranded drivers in Saturday's winter weather
OUACHITA PARISH - Agents rescued hunters, boaters, and stranded drivers after they got stuck in winter weather in north Louisiana, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said.
Two duck hunters stuck in shallow water and mud in the Red River were rescued in Bossier Parish. Another pair of boaters was found in Monroe and brought to safety.
LDWF said agents found three missing juveniles in a truck that was stuck in Upper Ouachita National Wildlife Refuge. An agent came to the children's aid, and they were rescued.
