Latest Weather Blog
LSU-Florida women's basketball game start time moved for Monday
BATON ROUGE - LSU women's basketball announced Sunday that both schools agreed to move up the start time to 6 p.m. for their game against Florida on Monday in the Maravich Center. The game was originally scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday.
Doors to the PMAC will now open at 5 p.m. for the general public.
In a press release from LSU Athletic Communications, the department says "The first 2,500 fans in attendance will receive a water bottle, courtesy of Louisiana Blue, while the first 500 students will have crewneck shirts available to grab."
No. 6 LSU will meet the unranked Gators for the first time this season. The Tigers are coming off a 44-point victory over Texas A&M on Thursday, their largest margin of victory in a SEC road game.
Florida is coming off of a win over Missouri over a week ago.
