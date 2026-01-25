35°
LSU-Florida women's basketball game start time moved for Monday

2 hours 13 minutes 32 seconds ago Sunday, January 25 2026 Jan 25, 2026 January 25, 2026 3:00 PM January 25, 2026 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Brie Andras

BATON ROUGE - LSU women's basketball announced Sunday that both schools agreed to move up the start time to 6 p.m. for their game against Florida on Monday in the Maravich Center. The game was originally scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday.

Doors to the PMAC will now open at 5 p.m. for the general public.

In a press release from LSU Athletic Communications, the department says "The first 2,500 fans in attendance will receive a water bottle, courtesy of Louisiana Blue, while the first 500 students will have crewneck shirts available to grab."

No. 6 LSU will meet the unranked Gators for the first time this season. The Tigers are coming off a 44-point victory over Texas A&M on Thursday, their largest margin of victory in a SEC road game.

Florida is coming off of a win over Missouri over a week ago.

