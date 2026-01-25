Cassidy calls for state and federal investigation after agents shoot and kill man in Minneapolis

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana's senior U.S. senator says he wants state and federal officials to conduct a joint inquiry into this weekend's fatal shooting of a Minneapolis man by federal agents.

Sen. Bill Cassidy, a Republican who faces a challenge from a President Trump-backed candidate in his re-election bid this year, said in a statement that Saturday's killing of Alex Pretti, 37, was "incredibly disturbing."

“The credibility of ICE and D.H.S. are at stake,” Cassidy said, as reported Sunday by the New York Times. “There must be a full joint federal and state investigation. We can trust the American people with the truth.”

The Department of Homeland Security has said it would lead the investigation, and Minnesota officials say they were initially blocked from examining the scene where Pretti died.

Cassidy's remarks come as he faces a challenge from Rep. Julia Letlow, a Republican member of Congress whom Trump backs, and others. Cassidy voted to convict Trump at his impeachment trial following the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, has also asked for an investigation of the shooting, the Times reported.

Federal officials said Pretti was armed and intended to "massacre" law enforcement; video shows that Pretti was holding a camera when he stepped between a woman and a federal agent who had pushed her.

The agents took a handgun from Pretti before shooting him, video from the scene shows. Minnesota police say Pretti was licensed to carry the gun.