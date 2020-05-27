Latest Weather Blog
Woman accused of setting fire to Provost Street home following lover's quarrel
BATON ROUGE - A woman has been arrested in connection with an arson-related house fire on Provost Street that left ten people displaced.
Investigators say 26-year-old Avery Wells was arrested for the incident on Tuesday, May 26.
According to records from the Baton Rouge Fire Department, a female eyewitness told authorities Wells intentionally set the fire following a spat between the two of them and a third person, a man, who both women were in a romantic relationship with.
The woman went on to tell authorities that it all happened on a Wednesday morning, before 1 a.m.
She said that after arguing with Wells, back and forth, for weeks, that morning she saw Wells pull up to the Provost Street home in a gray truck, get out, set something on fire, and then place the burning object underneath the home.
The fire spread and caused an estimated $70,000 worth of damage.
After being interviewed by investigators and failing to provide them with a consistent alibi in regards to her whereabouts on the morning of the fire, Wells was arrested and charged with aggravated arson.
