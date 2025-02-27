Woman accused of murder, kidnapping of Loranger toddler pleads not guilty in Tangipahoa Parish court

AMITE — A woman accused of kidnapping a 4-year-old girl from Loranger, killing her and dumping her body in Jackson, Mississippi, pleaded not guilty to murder, accessory to murder and kidnapping charges in Tangipahoa Parish on Thursday.

Victoria Cox, 33, is accused of being an accomplice in the June 2024 murder of Callie Brunett, 35, in her Loranger home, as well as the kidnapping of Brunett's 4-year-old and 6-year-old daughters. Daniel Callihan is accused of murdering Brunett and prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against him for the alleged killings.

He is also being charged with transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity. He allegedly discussed keeping the girl as a "sex slave," the FBI said.

Callihan, 37, and Cox then allegedly took the two children to Mississippi, where 4-year-old Erin Brunett's body was found.

Callie Brunett's 6-year-old daughter was taken to the hospital before being released to her grandparents.

Both Callihan and Cox were indicted by a Tangipahoa Parish grand jury and face charges in Hinds County, Mississippi. Cox previously pleaded not guilty to charges in Mississippi.

Callihan is undergoing additional psychiatric evaluation before he goes to trial for federal charges he faces related to the murder and kidnappings.

Cox was extradited to Louisiana from Hinds County. Cox is due in Tangipahoa Parish court April 14.