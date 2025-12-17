McKinley Middle teacher placed on leave after Florida arrest for alleged lewd behavior with minor

BATON ROUGE — A McKinley Middle School science teacher has been placed on leave after he was arrested in Florida for alleged lewd and lascivious behavior with a minor.

Trey King, 40, was booked into the Escambia County Jail on Monday evening. He was arrested by the Escambia County Sheriff's Office and released on a $10,000 bond on Tuesday.

According to deputies, King is accused of fondling a teenager between 12 and 16 years old. This happened in May 2025 in Pensacola Beach, deputies added.

After being made aware of his arrest, the East Baton Rouge Parish School System placed King on leave as they conduct their own investigation.

"We are working closely with authorities to gather additional details," a spokesperson said.

WBRZ has requested King's arrest records from Escambia County deputies.

King is due in court for an arraignment on Jan. 9.