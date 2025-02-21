Federal judge orders additional psychiatric evaluation of Loranger murder, kidnapping suspect

NEW ORLEANS - A judge could not determine Friday if Daniel Callihan is competent to proceed toward trial on federal charges related to the kidnapping of two girls after the June slaying of their mother in Loranger.

The 4-year-old girl was found dead in Jackson, Miss. Her 6-year-old sister survived and was found in a dirt pit next to the younger girl's body.

Callihan is charged in federal court with kidnapping resulting in the death and transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.

He and his girlfriend Victoria Cox are both charged with capital murder and related crimes in Mississippi and in Tangipahoa Parish. Callie Brunett, 35, was stabbed about 30 times in her Loranger home. Callihan and Cox are accused of killing her and taking the girls with them to Mississippi, where 4-year-old Erin Brunett was killed.

On Friday, a psychiatrist testified at a competency hearing for Callihan, 37. After that, U.S. District Judge Lance Africk said he could not determine whether Callihan's mental condition allowed him to understand the proceedings and assist in his own defense.

He ordered prosecutors and attorneys for Callihan to suggest other doctors who should do further medical evaluation of Callihan.