Victoria Cox pleads not guilty to kidnapping, murder charges in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. - A woman accused of kidnapping two children — one of which was killed — after their mother was murdered in her Tangipahoa Parish home was arraigned in Mississippi on Tuesday.

According to WWL, Victoria Cox pleaded not guilty to capital murder, kidnapping, and sexual battery charges. Law enforcement said Cox worked with Callihan after he killed 35-year-old Callie Brunett. They say Cox and Callihan abducted Brunett's two children and drove them across state lines, where 4-year-old Erin Brunett was found dead.

Cox and her alleged accomplice face charges in both Louisiana and Mississippi. At some point, Cox will be arraigned in Louisiana nad booked into Tangipahoa Parish Jail.