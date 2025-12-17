62°
Ex-New Iberia cop arrested for allegedly planning terror attack appears in court, assigned public defender

NEW IBERIA — A former New Iberia police officer and U.S. Marine arrested by the FBI for allegedly planning a terror attack in New Orleans has been assigned a public defender, federal court records show. 

Micah Legnon, 29, appeared in a federal courtroom in Lafayette on Tuesday, where he was assigned a public defender to represent him. 

Legnon was also scheduled to appear before a federal magistrate on Wednesday to determine whether or not he will be released from custody while awaiting trial. 

Court records also show that a judge ordered prosecutors to turn over all exculpatory evidence to Legnon's defense team.

WBRZ's Investigative Unit previously reported that Legnon was arrested after loading what appeared to be an assault rifle and body armor into his vehicle on Friday. The FBI believed he was headed to New Orleans to carry out an attack; agents detained him on U.S. 90 eastbound from New Iberia.

The arrest occurred in the Lydia neighborhood just south of New Iberia. Residents told the WBRZ Investigative Unit on Monday that drones were used in surveillance of the neighborhood in the past week, ahead of the arrest.

