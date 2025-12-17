Man arrested after woman allegedly finds hidden cameras in her home

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a man on video voyeurism charges on Tuesday after a woman claimed to have found hidden cameras in the air vents of her home.

According to arrest records, on Nov. 12, the woman told detectives that she found what appeared to be a camera lens while looking at an air vent in her bedroom. After entering her attic, she allegedly found wires running to her bedroom vent and an area above her living room.

Detectives said that the woman suspected 45-year-old Angel Rodriguez of placing the hidden cameras after the two ended their relationship. According to the woman, he allegedly continued to contact her and show up unannounced at her home.

On Oct. 12, Rodriguez allegedly entered the woman's garage by using a passcode after she told him not to come over. He allegedly went into the attic, gained entry into the residence and kicked open her locked bedroom door, causing her to flee the residence, according to arrest records.

The woman believes Rodriguez allegedly placed the hidden cameras after she allowed him to return to fix her bedroom door following the incident.

According to arrest records, video surveillance showed Rodriguez entering the woman's garage before she was later seen exiting the front door and waiting outside until leaving the residence with a friend.

Rodriguez was arrested for unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, simple criminal damage to property and video voyeurism.