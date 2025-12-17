65°
Latest Weather Blog
The Oscars will move to YouTube in 2029, leaving longtime home of ABC
LOS ANGELES (AP) — In a seismic shift for one of television’s marquee events, the Academy Awards will depart ABC and begin streaming on YouTube beginning in 2029, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences announced Wednesday.
ABC will continue to broadcast the annual ceremony through 2028. That year will mark the 100th Oscars.
But starting in 2029, YouTube will retain global rights to stream the Oscars through 2033.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Trump is previewing his 2026 agenda in an address to the nation...
-
McKinley Middle teacher placed on leave after Florida arrest for alleged lewd...
-
Convicted sex offender arrested in Prairieville on 60 counts of child pornography,...
-
Deputies: Baton Rouge man hits 2 vehicles with woman's car, then threatens...
-
Law enforcement gives holiday shopping safety reminders ahead of big shopping weekend