LSU women's basketball handles business against Morgan State

26 minutes 37 seconds ago Tuesday, December 16 2025 Dec 16, 2025 December 16, 2025 1:12 PM December 16, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — LSU women's basketball took care of business against Morgan State on Tuesday in front of thousands of capital-area schoolchildren for the yearly "Field Trip Game."

The Tigers won 91-33, shooting 35-63 and outrebounding the Lady Bears 48-18.

LSU shot 5-16 from 3-point range and went 16-26 on free throws. 

Mikaylah Williams and Flau'jae Johnson led the team in points with 14 each. 

