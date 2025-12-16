62°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU women's basketball handles business against Morgan State
BATON ROUGE — LSU women's basketball took care of business against Morgan State on Tuesday in front of thousands of capital-area schoolchildren for the yearly "Field Trip Game."
The Tigers won 91-33, shooting 35-63 and outrebounding the Lady Bears 48-18.
LSU shot 5-16 from 3-point range and went 16-26 on free throws.
Trending News
Mikaylah Williams and Flau'jae Johnson led the team in points with 14 each.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Big Mike's Sports Bar hosts give-back event for family of Denham Springs...
-
Boil water advisory lifted for Foxboro Drive, Foxboro Loop in Denham Springs,...
-
Tangipahoa inmate in jail for rape now faces escape charges after allegedly...
-
Border Patrol chief says New Orleans immigration crackdown has resulted in around...
-
Last of five men indicted on hazing charges connected to Caleb Wilson's...