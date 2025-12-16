LSU women's basketball handles business against Morgan State

BATON ROUGE — LSU women's basketball took care of business against Morgan State on Tuesday in front of thousands of capital-area schoolchildren for the yearly "Field Trip Game."

The Tigers won 91-33, shooting 35-63 and outrebounding the Lady Bears 48-18.

LSU shot 5-16 from 3-point range and went 16-26 on free throws.

Mikaylah Williams and Flau'jae Johnson led the team in points with 14 each.