Woman accused of killing boyfriend over love triangle, previously arrested for domestic violence in Baton Rouge

HOUSTON - A woman with a history of domestic violence was arrested over the weekend and charged with murder after she allegedly shot her boyfriend to death.

According to KHOU, 51-year-old Karin Stewart was in a relationship with James Hargrove for seven years, and they sometimes lived together.

Harris County Sheriff's Office said Stewart shot him multiple times Saturday after he told her he was in love with another woman.

Deputies said the other woman, a 41-year-old, was with Hargrove when he was killed. She told deputies she thought the pair were in an open relationship.

According to East Baton Rouge Parish records, Stewart—then Karin Jones—was arrested in 2016 for a domestic violence incident. Deputies said her husband required medical attention after she ran him over with a car.

KHOU said Hargrove was married to a third woman, Sandra Hargrove, and the couple have been married since 2009. They reportedly split in November.

Sandra told KHOU that she had no idea about the other women and still talked to her husband every other day.

Stewart had her bond set at $75,000.